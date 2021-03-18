MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon in SW Miami-Dade, where a vehicle ended up crashing into a business.

Police said the shooting occurred in the area of 173 Street and Homestead Avenue.

Chopper4 images showed the dark-colored SUV partly inside a food market store and at least 10 police cruisers at the scene.

Police did not say what may have led to the shooting or if anyone required medical assistance.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation.

Authorities did not say if anyone had been taken into custody.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.