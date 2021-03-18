MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mayor of the cruise capital of the world wants sailing to resume.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava sent a letter Thursday to the director of the CDC.READ MORE: Former State Sen. Frank Artiles Facing Corruption Charges In District 37 Race
In the letter, Levine Cava states the county and PortMiami “have taken numerous steps to prepare for the safe restart of passenger operations,” including “working to establish an on-site COVID testing lab at PortMiami.”
The mayor said she hopes the cruise industry will be ready to restart operations by the 4th of July.READ MORE: FDLE Investigates Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In SW Miami-Dade
She’s hoping to meet with the director to help make that happen.
None of the cruise lines have set a date for resuming sailings.MORE NEWS: Deal Reached On COVID-19 Liability Protections
To read the full letter, click here.