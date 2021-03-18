MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mayor of the cruise capital of the world wants sailing to resume.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava sent a letter Thursday to the director of the CDC.

In the letter, Levine Cava states the county and PortMiami “have taken numerous steps to prepare for the safe restart of passenger operations,” including “working to establish an on-site COVID testing lab at PortMiami.”

The mayor said she hopes the cruise industry will be ready to restart operations by the 4th of July.

She’s hoping to meet with the director to help make that happen.

None of the cruise lines have set a date for resuming sailings.

To read the full letter, click here.