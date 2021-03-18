TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida’s Medicaid program will provide free transportation for people enrolled in the program who want to get COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Agency for Health Care Administration announced Wednesday that members of Medicaid managed-care plans should let their health plans know they need rides when they are scheduling vaccinations.READ MORE: Publix Pharmacy Administers 1 Millionth Covid-19 Vaccine In Florida
Medicaid enrollees who aren’t in managed-care plans can call a Medicaid helpline at 1-877-254-1055 to get the names and phone numbers of transportation services.READ MORE: ShotSpotter Goes Live In Pompano Beach To Help Police Detect Gunfire In Real-Time
Rides should be scheduled, according to an AHCA memo, at least three days in advance of the vaccination appointments.MORE NEWS: Former State Senator Frank Artiles Facing Corruption Charges In District 37 Race
(©2021 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida’s contributed to this report.)