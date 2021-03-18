  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Medicaid, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida’s Medicaid program will provide free transportation for people enrolled in the program who want to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Agency for Health Care Administration announced Wednesday that members of Medicaid managed-care plans should let their health plans know they need rides when they are scheduling vaccinations.

Medicaid enrollees who aren’t in managed-care plans can call a Medicaid helpline at 1-877-254-1055 to get the names and phone numbers of transportation services.

Rides should be scheduled, according to an AHCA memo, at least three days in advance of the vaccination appointments.

