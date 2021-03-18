MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Baseball will be back in South Florida in just a few weeks.

When the Miami Marlins kick off the new season in just a few weeks, there will be new health and safety protocols in place at Marlins Park.

The team will allow fans inside Marlins Park for games but will limit capacity to about 25 percent. That would mean a maximum of about 9,300 spectators in the 37,446-seat ballpark.

The team’s home opener will be April 1st against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Marlins have partnered with RB, the makers of Lysol, to enhance disinfection and cleaning measures. High-touch surfaces and objects will be regularly disinfected. There will be hand sanitizer locations throughout the park.

They will also have free-flow parking with a contactless, mobile payment system at all Marlins Park garages.

All tickets will be digital and can be purchased in the MLB Ballpark app. Fans will receive a time and gate location to enter the ballpark, which will be listed on each game ticket.

Bags will not be permitted inside the park unless for medical or infant purposes. Also, fans won’t be able to bring in any food.

Food and drinks will be sold at select locations and fans will have the option to avoid waiting in line with mobile ordering for pick-up. All eating and drinking should be done in the fans’ assigned seats.

Guests are encouraged to pay electronically (debit, credit, Apple Pay, etc.) at all concession and retail locations.

Face coverings will be required for those ages two and older and may only be temporarily removed when actively eating or drinking.

Signs and floor markers will remind people to stay six feet apart.