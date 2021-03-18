TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a public health roundtable in Tallahassee Thursday morning to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the subjects was the possibility of specific events, such as concerts or cruises, requiring proof of a vaccine.

“We’re not doing any vaccine passports, that’s totally unacceptable,” he said. “And if folks start doing that privately, then we might have a role to play there as well because I think it’s unacceptable.”

The governor was joined by several hand-picked panelists, including former Trump White House advisor Dr. Scott Atlas.

According to the members of the panel, lockdowns, face masks and contact tracing have all been ineffective in stopping the spread of the virus.

It’s a view that has been rebuked by many mainstream scientists as well as the CDC, which continues to recommend that you wear a mask and social distance.