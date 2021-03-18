MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One day after a search was conducted at the Palmetto Bay home of former state Senator Frank Artiles, he is now facing corruption charges in connection to last November’s state Senate District 37 race.

Thursday morning, Artiles turned himself in. He was seen arriving at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with his lawyer.

Artiles has been charged with illegal campaign contributions and violations of the election code.

Wednesday’s search at Artiles’ home was conducted as part of an investigation into whether he was involved in funding a third-party candidate, Alex Rodriguez, who likely swayed the key state race.

In the District 37 state Senate seat race, Democratic incumbent Jose Javier Rodriguez lost to Republican challenger Ileana Garcia.

The race was so close it was subject to a recount.

Garcia won by the slimmest of margins.

Artiles reportedly bragged about recruiting Alex Rodriguez, who shares the same last name as the former Democratic incumbent, to run in the race, according to the Miami Herald. The move was designed to confuse voters and siphon votes away from Jose Javier Rodriguez for the benefit of Garcia.

Alex Rodriguez received more than 6,000 votes. He too is reportedly facing charges.

“Frank Artiles and his co-conspirators knew they couldn’t beat Jose Javier Rodriguez in a fair election so they rigged it. Artiles cynically targeted and used a vulnerable “friend”with a great name to run in the race in order to confuse voters and steal the election. Alex Rodriguez deeply regrets allowing himself to be used in this way and hopes that by coming forth with the truth he can help to right these wrongs,” said Alex Rodriguez’s attorney Bill Barzee in a statement.

“At the end of the day, Jose Javier Rodriguez lost the election, but the victims here are the voters in the district who were not made fully aware as to who was financing a third-party candidate,” said election attorney Juan Carlos Planas.

Planas represented Jose Javier Rodriguez in his recount of the November 2020 election.

“In our investigation, we realize Alex Rodriguez was someone who owed money to many people in town,” Planas said. “And then when you looked at the fact that Alex Rodriguez didn’t really have a campaign. It was a political committee that basically did the ads for him against Jose Javier Rodriguez.”

Alex Rodriguez, who registered as a Republican days before he filed to run, had never been a political candidate before, according to the Miami Herald.