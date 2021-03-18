MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,093 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
That brings the total to 1,994,117 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 102 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,598.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.57% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.47%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,108 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 11 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,710.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 430,942.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.88%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 712 new cases and 3 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,572.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 206,185 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.62% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.88%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 20 new cases and 1 additional deaths.
Monroe County's overall totals are 6,181 cases and 48 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.62% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.79%.