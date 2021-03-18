MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The picture is a lot less chaotic here at Miami Dade College, but a big change is about to happen next week.

It’s a short wait at Amelia Earhart Park. These people rolling up their sleeves to get the last doses

of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine for a while, at FEMA supported locations

“We like it very much,” said Mercedes Agot and her husband said they preferred Johnson & Johnson over the others.

“One is more convenient and I have a preference.”

Mercedes Espinosa, who is from Argentina and living with her brother, says she isn’t fazed that the J&J shot is less effective than Moderna or Pfizer.

“The people here are all very nice. Helped me even though my English wasn’t so good.”

Other FEMA-supported sites are now only offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

Five members of the same family got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Miami-Dade College.

Marcus Perez says he and two others in his family had the coronavirus last September.

“I don’t want to get it again.”

They are smart not to put it off because, in a matter of days, a first dose won’t be an option.

Beginning next week, FEMA-supported sites will transition to second dose only.

The FEMA-supported vaccine sites where there is no appointment necessary.

If you are 60 or older, a teacher, first responder, or have an underlying condition, they will offer the first shot up until next Tuesday, March 23. Then beginning Wednesday, March 24th, it will be the second dose only at the FEMA locations.

“So, if you went to one of the spokes for your first shot Florida City or Sweetwater, that will open back up for your second shot,” said FEMA Master Public Information Officer Mike Jachles.

You can still get first and second vaccine doses at the state-supported appointment-based locations like the Hard Rock Stadium and at pharmacies.