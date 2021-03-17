MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The stage is set for two new FEMA-funded vaccination sites.

Starting Thursday, the satellite sites at Charles Hadley Park in Miami and the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay will begin inoculating residents.

Tents and cones are already in place.

Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott expects the site to be busy.

“They will do a minimum of 500 vaccines a day,” he said. “So there is a potential we could vaccinate a large number of people.”

Meerbott said the vaccination site has been desperately needed.

Both new sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until next Tuesday, March 23.

“Miami Dade College North, Hadley Park and South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts will be administering the Pfizer from here on out,” said vaccine testing sites spokesman Mike Jachles.

The bigger FEMA sites have exceeded the expectation within the last few weeks.

“Everyone at the sites they are dedicated and committed to one thing, and that’s delivering vaccines in a professional manner,” Jachles said. “We saw almost 5,000 vaccines administered on Tuesday and almost 4,000 on Wednesday.”

It should be noted, the two new sites will replace those in Miami Springs and in North Miami Beach.