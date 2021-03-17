MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New details emerged Wednesday during a federal court hearing about an Aventura veterinarian facing some disturbing charges.

At the hearing, a judge read from the indictment of 40-year-old Dr. Prentiss Madden saying that between May 3rd of 2018 and February 24th of this year Madden received and distributed child pornography and is also charged with “animal crushing.”

According to our news partner, “The Miami Herald,” a cyber tip lead investigators to Madden last month and after raiding his home, they reportedly found digital images of child pornography and images of Madden having sex with a dog.

Madden’s name no longer appears outside the Caring Hands Animal Hospital where he worked. A spokesman tells CBS4 that they fired Madden 2 weeks ago when they found out about the appalling allegations and are pledging full cooperation with investigators.

Madden faces a detention hearing this Friday morning and arraignment on March 31st.

Animal rescuer Lindsay Donzanti told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that she had trusted Madden with her pets and had recommended him to dozens of people.

“I didn’t sleep a wink last night running it through my mind,” she said. I’m outraged and I am saddened. I can’t even say I was gullible but there were no signs, no signs whatsoever.”

“I have known this vet ever since this place opened and I have promoted him so much because as I say I am an animal rescuer and I have told so many people about him because I was so happy with him. So when I heard what happened I was outraged, saddened, and in total disbelief.”

“He was the kindest, sweetest person,” she said. “That’s why it is so inconceivable. He had a really soft manner. You could see he treated the animals with love.”