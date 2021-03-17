MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A half a dozen deaths involving motorcycles have been reported as Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week came to a close over the weekend.

In addition, multiple bikers suffered serious injuries in crashes and were taken to the hospital as trauma alerts, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

All of the injury and trauma figures haven’t been tallied, but Halifax Health Medical Center spokesman John Guthrie told the newspaper “it may be a record-breaking week, unfortunately.”

On Sunday, the final day of Bike Week, a 39-year-old woman from Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed when the motorcycle she was a passenger on was rear-ended by another vehicle, said Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan.

Early the next morning, motorists found a 42-year-old motorcyclist dead in a roadway following a single-motorcycle crash, police said.

Other deaths during the event included a 57-year-old man who lost control of his motorcycle on March 5; a 33-year-old rider killed March 10; a 59-year-old man from Signal Hill, California, killed March 11; and a South Carolina man killed March 14.

Last year, there were also six Bike Week fatalities. In 2019, there was one.

