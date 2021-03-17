MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a mild start this St. Patrick’s Day with low to mid-70s across South Florida.
The luck of the Irish is with us as we'll enjoy a nice, mostly sunny, dry day with highs in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. It will be breezy at times.
Wednesday night's lows will fall to the low 70s.
It will be warmer on Thursday as our winds shift out of the southwest. Highs will soar to the upper 80s.
It will be warmer on Thursday as our winds shift out of the southwest. Highs will soar to the upper 80s.

We stay very warm through Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Gusty showers and storms are possible due to a cold front that will move in. Once the front clears we'll enjoy a cooler start on Saturday morning with low 60s. Saturday will be beautiful with highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday morning will still be cool and highs will be slightly warmer around 80 degrees.