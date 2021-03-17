MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The Miami Heat have agreed to trade their big man Meyers Leonard and a future 2027 draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Trevor Ariza.

The Thunder are not expected to keep Leonard, as he is still suspended by the league for using an anti-Semitic slur and must still waive his no-trade clause.

Leonard, 29, who needed to sign off on the trade because of his contract status, has done so, according to one of the people who were familiar with the terms of the agreement.

Ariza has not played since the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, so it is uncertain when he will sport the Heat uniform.

The 35-year-old Ariza was born in Miami, has been working out in Miami of late, and is about to make the Heat his 10th team in 17 seasons.

He most recently played for Portland, starting 21 games and averaging 11 points for the Trail Blazers last season.

Ariza, a seasoned veteran, brings his experience to Miami as their race through the Eastern Conference playoff push continues.

Miami currently sits in fourth place 3.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

