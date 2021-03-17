MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade is paying tribute to fallen FBI agent Laura Schwartzenberger.
CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald reports a street outside Rockway Middle School in Westchester will be renamed after her. She was a frequent visitor at the school where she taught students about the hazards of social media.
On Tuesday, the county's commission agreed to rename SW 93rd Court from Coral Way to 32nd Street "Laura Schwartzenberger Way."
Schwartzenberger, 43, and Agent Daniel Alfin were killed on February 2nd when they went to serve a warrant at the Water Terrace Apartments in Sunrise. Three other agents were wounded. The gunman, 55-year-old David Lee Huber, later killed himself.
Schwartzenberger leaves behind a husband and two young boys.