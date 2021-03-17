MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A search was conducted Wednesday morning at the Palmetto Bay home of former state Senator Frank Artiles.
CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald reports a warrant for the search was issued as part of the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office investigation in Artiles possible involvement in funding a third-party candidate who likely swayed a key state race in the November elections.
The race in question was for the District 37 state Senate seat. Democratic incumbent Jose Javier Rodriguez lost to Republican challenger Ileana Garcia in a race so close it was subject to a recount.
Rodriguez had held the State Senate seat since 2016.
Artiles reportedly bragged about recruiting and planting the third party candidate, Alex Rodriguez, who shares the same last name as the incumbent Democrat, according to the Miami Herald. Some have argued this siphoned votes away from Jose Javier Rodriguez.
Alex Rodriguez, who registered as a Republican days before he filed to run, had never been a political candidate before, according to the Miami Herald. His candidacy has reportedly been under investigation since last November.