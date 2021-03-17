MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – An Orlando man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for lying about damage caused by Hurricane Irma.
Steven Rembert, 49, of Orange County, was sentenced Monday in Orlando federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in December to disaster assistance fraud.
In September 2017, Rembert falsified records concerning his primary residence when submitting an application for assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to an indictment.
Hurricane Irma struck Florida in September 2017, causing about $50 billion in damage throughout the state.
