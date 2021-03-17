MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another endangered Florida panther has been struck, killed by a vehicle.
The remains of the panther were found last Wednesday in Hardee County.
It's the fifth panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of seven total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
