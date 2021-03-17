MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Under a new Broward County ordinance, businesses working for the county can no longer ask job applicants about their criminal history until that person has been selected as a finalist and has interviewed for the position.

The ordinance applies to vendors who are seeking a county contract in the amount of $100,000 or more.

The County said all businesses vying for eligible county contracts will have to certify in writing that hiring practices will follow the terms of the new law.

“An arrest record or conviction makes it very hard for a person to find a job, even if they are the most qualified person for that position. We also know that minorities, particularly Blacks and Hispanics, are more likely to be arrested and given longer sentences than Whites for the same nonviolent crime. Many people are arrested, and no criminal charges are filed, or there is no evidence of criminal activity. This gives people a second chance and a better chance to find employment,” said Commissioner Holness.

The Broward ordinance cites National Law Project estimates that 70 million American adults have arrests or convictions in their past that can adversely impact their ability to find employment.