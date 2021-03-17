MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,599 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
That brings the total to 1,989,024 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 59 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,061.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.57% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.47%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 961 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 11 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,699.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 429,834.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.86% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.88%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 603 new cases and 11 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,569.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 205,473 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.62% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.17%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 22 new cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 22 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,161 cases and 47 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.52% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.78%.