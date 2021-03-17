MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Archbishop Thomas Wenski has written to all South Florida Catholic priests reiterating that there is no moral objection to receiving any of the COVID-19 vaccines and that they can be received in good conscience.

“So to the question, can the parish be used as a site for all the currently available vaccinations, the answer is YES,” the archbishop wrote. “To the question, should I advise my parishioners to receive any of the three vaccinations available, the answer is also a definite YES,” Wenski said.

Wenski notes that “there has been some confusion” over the issue of vaccinations for COVID, especially since the introduction of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson version.

“You might remember how in our seminary days, moral theology discussions on formal, proximate and remote cooperation with evil, etc. could be quite daunting,” the archbishop wrote.

“It’s easy to get ‘lost in the weeds’” he noted.