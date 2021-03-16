MIAMI (CBSMiami) – U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez has returned from Texas where he and several other Republican members of Congress visited the border to see the crisis situation firsthand.

“We need to come up with a comprehensive policy of what to do with the children. They come unaccompanied, these children come by themselves, many of them have a number or addresses stuck on their clothes. For us, we need to de-incentive this because this is unbelievably dangerous for those children,” said Gimenez.

Gimenez urged lawmakers to overhaul immigration policies to protect migrants entering the U.S. and children from human trafficking at the border.

The U.S. Border Patrol is holding more than 4,200 minors, without parents, in over-crowded processing facilities, according to government records. It’s a more than 30-percent increase over last week.

Nearly 3,000 of those children have been in Customs and Border Protection custody for more than three days – longer than the legal limit.

A temporary tent facility 500 miles south of Dallas is holding more than a thousand children and teens, some as young as four.

The federal government will now hold thousands of teenage boys at the Dallas Convention Center which will act as an overflow location.

The Biden administration has turned to FEMA for help battling logistical challenges for shelter and processing.

The U.S. House is expected to debate two immigration bills this week, one to protect so-called Dreamers, the other would provide legal status for farmworkers.