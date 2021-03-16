MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 13-year-old boy got to live out a dream he became a firefighter for a day thanks to the Miami Children’s Initiative.

Sherrod Scott’s 6-year-old sister, Chassidy Saunders, was killed in a drive-by shooting at a birthday party in Liberty City back in January.

After losing someone so close to him, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wanted to put a smile on his face.

“It was a no-brainer to bring them out here, to let them get the experience of what it is that we do on a regular basis. So it is definitely my pleasure,” said MDFR Capt. Keith Bell. “And you know being at that age, most kids really don’t know what they want to do.”

Scott said he had a great time, even if some of the tasks were tough.

“It was fun. But the suit, it was heavy, stuff like that. But otherwise, I felt good,” he said. “The hardest part was walking up the stairs. Like it was going back and stuff, so I had to lean forward. But that’s it.”

For Bell, he hopes the experience sticks with Scott so that he wants to be a firefighter when he grows up.

“I want them to leave here definitely putting the stamp on wanting to to be a firefighter for Miami-Dade County,” he said.

It seems Bell won’t have to worry, because Scott said he’s ready for the challenge when the time comes.

“I like to help people, because you got to put yourself in a position where you gotta be like, ‘What if that was you?’ Because you’d want to be helped,” he said.