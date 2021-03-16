PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A section of a Pembroke Pines street adjacent to North Perry Airport remains closed to traffic as the National Transportation Safety Board investigates Monday’s plane crash that killed three people including a young boy who was in an SUV that the aircraft struck.

The crash took place in the area of SW 72 Avenue and 12 Street. The FAA said the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed shortly after takeoff around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

CBS4 News obtained Ring video of the crash from Anabel Fernandez, who lives directly across the street.

The video shows the SUV driving down the residential road when the plane drops out of the sky and slams into it. The plane then careened into the airport fence and exploded into a ball of flames.

The spilled fuel from the crash burns and stretches across the road.

“We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise and everything was on fire and it dived into a car,” said Anabel Fernandez. “I live right here. I walk with my babies every day. The plane could have got us all. I am in shock.”

It’s not known what caused the crash but the Pembroke Pines Fire Department spokesman said possible engine trouble was reported.

The two people on board the plane died at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

A woman and child inside the SUV were trapped. After being extricated, both were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. The boy’s mother was later discharged from the hospital.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcelino Rodriguez, the boy did not make it.

As of Monday morning, the wreckage of the plane and SUV were still on the scene as the NTSB investigates.

North Perry Airport issued the following statement on the crash:

“The Broward County Aviation Department (BCAD) extends its deepest sympathy to the families of the three people who died on Monday, March 15, 2021, as a result of a plane crash in Pembroke Pines near our general aviation facility, North Perry Airport.

Regrettably, two persons aboard the single-engine aircraft were killed in the accident, as well as a young child traveling in a vehicle that collided with the plane before it crashed.

We are saddened by this tragic loss of life and offer our sincere condolences during this difficult time.

BCAD is cooperating fully with all relevant agencies involved in investigating this aircraft accident, including the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.”

On December 18th, 2020, four people survived a small plane crash near North Perry Airport. A single-engine SOCATA TB10 Tobago took off from the airport and later crashed about a mile away.

On Nov. 23, a pilot was killed after his single-engine plane crashed while trying to land at the small airport. The pilot reported engine trouble shortly after takeoff and attempted to land while approaching a runway.

A week later on Dec. 2, a small Piper plane crashed after landing at the airport. The two people on board were not injured.