MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Compared to Monday, it was a milder start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Most of Broward and Miami-Dade were about four to eight degrees warmer with the exception of a few inland areas which saw the upper 60s.

We are enjoying mainly dry conditions and the rain chance remains low due to plenty of dry air in place. It will be warm and mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday night will be pleasant with lows around 70 degrees.

It will be a bit warmer on Wedne for St. Patrick’s day with highs near the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine. Even warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday temperatures remain well above average and the rain chance will be higher due to moisture associated with a cold front. Showers and some spotty storms will be possible.

The weekend will be cooler with low falling to the mid-60s by Saturday morning. Highs will be more seasonable around 80 degrees. Sunday will be beautiful with highs in the upper 70s.