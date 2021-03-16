MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade’s two FEMA-funded, state-run satellite COVID-19 vaccination sites will be on the move this week.

The two sites are currently at the Miami Springs Community Center, at 1401 Westward Drive in Miami Springs, and the Allen Park Community Center, at 1770 Northeast 162 Street, in North Miami Beach.

The pop-up sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no appointments are needed.

Vaccinations are given to people 60 and older, K-12 teachers and school employees, firefighters and police officers 50 years and older, and people with medical conditions who bring a doctor’s note or signed form from the Florida Department of Health.

The last day of operation for these sites will be Wednesday, March 17th.

On Thursday, the new site locations will be at Charles Hadley Park, at 1350 NW 50th Street in Miami, and at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211 Street in Cutler Bay.

These sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 23rd and offer up to 500 shots per day.

A third FEMA-funded, state-run vaccination site is at Miami Dade College North Campus. No appointment is necessary and the site can provide up to 2,000 shots a day. This site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.