MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Tallahassee on Tuesday afternoon to talk about his proposal outlining how to utilize a portion of federal funds the state is expected to receive via the recently signed American Rescue Plan Act.

DeSantis is proposing a one-time $1,000 direct payment to full-time sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians.

The governor is also recommending over $500 million for economic development and recovery initiatives.

He said the recommendations will boost Florida’s tourism industry, support critical job sectors, and maximize Florida’s economic incentive toolbox to get money out the door in support of programs that create high-paying jobs.

Under his proposal, the Resilient Florida Grant Program, offering state and local grants for resilience projects, will receive $1 billion.

The governor also recommended $41.7 million to enhance the Florida National Guard and $1 billion for the creation of an Emergency Management Response Fund.

Finally, DeSantis is recommending $185 million for workforce training and research initiatives.

Additionally, he proposed $10 million for the Ed and Ethel Moore Alzheimer’s Disease Research Program.

Governor DeSantis’ budget recommendations to the Florida Legislature regarding the use of these federal funds are:

Providing Assistance to Floridians

$208.4 Million (FY 20-21) – Direct Payments to Pandemic First Responders

$73.2 Million (FY 21-22) – Re-Employment Assistance Modernization

$56.6 Million (FY 21-22) – Re-Employment Assistance Operations

$72 Million (FY 21-22) – Behavioral Health System Modernization

Promoting Economic Development and Recovery

$258.2 Million (FY 20-21) – Relief for Florida’s Seaports

$150 Million (FY 21-22) – Florida Job Growth Grant Fund

$50 Million (FY 21-22) – VISIT FLORIDA

$50 Million (FY 21-22) – Economic Development Transportation Fund

Investing in Infrastructure, Resiliency and Readiness

$938.4 Million (FY 20-21) – Transportation Work Program

$1 Billion (FY 21-22) – Resilient Florida Grant Program

$1 Billion (FY 21-22) – Emergency Management Response Fund

$41.7 Million (FY 21-22) – Florida National Guard Expansion

Workforce Training and Research

$125 Million (FY 21-22) – Education and Employment Training Program

$60 Million (FY 21-22) – Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grants

$10 Million (FY 21-22) – Alzheimer’s Disease Research Program

The Governor’s recommendations total $4.1 billion, of which $1.4 billion is recommended for immediate use during the current fiscal year. The Governor is not recommending the appropriation of the full anticipated state allocation, and instead is requesting the Legislature leave a portion of the funds aside to evaluate Florida’s economic recovery throughout the year and make additional targeted appropriations at a later time.