MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a familiar top dog in Miami.
The American Kennel Club just revealed the top breeds for 2020 and the French Bulldog or Frenchie kept its spot as the city's most popular breed. It's also the most popular pup in New York City and Atlanta.
Rounding out the top breeds here in the Magic City are the Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, and Labrador Retriever.
The Bulldog moved up to number five this year, pushing the Poodle down to number six.
“On trend with the rest of the nation, the Frenchie held tightly to the hearts of the people of Miami,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “The playful, friendly pup remained the city’s most popular breed, as it claimed the #2 spot in the country.”
Nationwide, the Labrador Retriever celebrates a milestone by remaining the number one most popular breed for the 30th year in a row.
Just below the Lab, the Frenchie takes the #2 spot, ranking above the German Shepherd Dog and Golden Retriever for the first time. Bulldogs came in #5, followed by Poodles, Beagles, Rottweilers, Pointers and Dachshunds.