MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was killed in a shooting on Miami Beach Monday night.

Just before 9:30 p.m., police were sent to the 2300 block of Pine Tree Drive after receiving calls about a man with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived they found a man dead on the sidewalk.

About half an hour before, police responded to calls of a shooting at 6th Street and Ocean Court in an alley behind Ocean Drive. There they found bullet casings and blood but didn’t find anyone who had been shot.

Investigators are now trying to determine if the two scenes are connected.

“Detectives are treating this as two separate incidents. We’ll be working throughout the night, obviously, to link these two or to investigate them independently. Right now what we know is a male lost his life,” said police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez on Monday night.

With the influx of those in the city for Spring Break, police said they made 163 arrests in the last week and seized 21 guns.

Anyone with information on Monday night’s shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).