MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,791 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 1,984,425 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 102 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,061.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.95% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.53%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 1,273 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 19 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,688.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 428,873.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.92% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.07%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 623 new cases and 9 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,558.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 204,870 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.39% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.23%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 10 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,139 cases and 47 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 6.38% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.61%.