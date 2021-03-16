MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 4,791 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
That brings the total to 1,984,425 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.READ MORE: Instagram Taking Steps To Protect Teenagers From Unwanted Interactions With Adults
There were another 102 additional deaths, bringing the total to 33,061.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.95% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.53%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,273 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 19 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,688.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 428,873.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.92% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.07%.READ MORE: Miami-Dade FEMA Funded COVID-19 Vaccination Satellite Sites Moving
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 623 new cases and 9 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,558.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 204,870 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.39% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.23%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 10 new cases and no additional deaths.
Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,139 cases and 47 deaths.MORE NEWS: 'This Is Unbelievably Dangerous For Those Children': Rep. Carlos Gimenez Calls For Immigration Overhaul After Visit To Texas Border
The single-day positivity rate was 6.38% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.61%.