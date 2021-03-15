PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Two people on board a small plane were killed after it took down a powerline, and crashed into a car, before slamming into the ground, right outside North Perry Airport on Monday afternoon. Two people in the car, a woman and child, were both hospitalized.

According to a Pembroke Pines Fire Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the area of SW 72nd Avenue and 12th Street.

The FAA says the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza crashed shortly after takeoff around 3:00 p.m. Monday.

CBS4 News obtained Ring video of the crash from Anabel Fernandez, who lives directly across the street.

The video shows the car driving down the residential road when the plane drops out of the sky and slams into it. The plane then careens into the airport fence and explodes into a ball of flames.

The spilled fuel from the crash burns and stretches across the road.

“We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise and everything was on fire and it dived into a car,” said Anabel Fernandez. “I live right here. I walk with my babies every day. The plane could have got us all. I am in shock.”

In video from Chopper 4, fire rescue crews could be seen spraying foam on the burned wreckage of the plane.

It’s not known what caused the crash but the Pembroke Pines Fire Department spokesman said possible engine trouble was reported.

The identities of those on board have not been released.

A woman and child were inside the car and were trapped. After being extricated, both were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood in serious conditions.

The age of the child is not known.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

Pembroke Pines police says SW 72nd Avenue, between SW 11th Street and SW 15th Street, will be shutdown overnight while the NTSB investigates.