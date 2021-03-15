PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – A small plane has crashed next to North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, which may have led to a car crash nearby.

Pembroke Pines police have responded to the area of SW 72nd Avenue and 13th Street.

In video from Chopper 4, fire rescue crews could be seen spraying foam on the wreckage of the plane.

Southbound and northbound lane of SW 72nd Avenue between 11th Street and Pembroke Road are being affected.

Near the crash scene, emergency crews can also be seen helping a driver who appears to have crashed into a tree.

One person was seen being wheeled to an ambulance on a gurney from the wreckage of the car.

No other details have been made available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.