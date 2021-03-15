MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Fort Lauderdale man is charged with sexual battery after police said he posed as an Uber driver.

Shapsly Silencieux reportedly picked up a woman along the 100 block of SW 3rd Avenue on Saturday night. The woman, who been out with friends, got separated from them and requested an Uber to take her back to where she was staying in Bal Harbour.

When she received an alert that the car had arrived, she did not check her phone to see what make and model it was. She spotted a car she thought was it and asked the driver, identified as Silencieux, if this was the Uber for her. According to the arrest report, he said yes and she got in.

After a few minutes inside the car, the woman received a cancellation notice from her Uber app and a $100 charge. Confused, the woman told Silencieux that he was not her Uber driver to which he replied “I’m taking you home,” according to his arrest report.

Silencieux then drove the woman to his apartment where he reportedly attacked and sexually battered her.

He then drove her to Bal Harbour as she texted friends about what had happened. Once there she contacted the police and was able to give them the license plate number from the car which they traced to Silencieux. Bal Harbour police took her to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department where she picked him out of a photo lineup.

Police located Silenciex at his apartment where he was taken into custody. He’s facing one count of sexual battery.

During a court appearance Monday, a judge set his bond at $50,000.