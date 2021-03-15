MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is pushing back against the governor’s ban on local coronavirus fines.

A week ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order waiving fines for people and businesses charged with violating local COVID-related restrictions.

Levine Cava joins the mayors of Broward and Palm Beach Counties in criticizing it. They say it sends the message that measures to fight the virus aren’t needed anymore.

The mayor’s statement read, in part:

“Unfortunately, Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order (EO) 21-65 inadvertently sends a message to residents and the business community alike that common-sense measures to fight COVID-19 are no longer needed – when we know that they do in fact work to prevent the spread, and most importantly save lives.”

She continued, “We urge all South Florida residents, businesses and visitors to continue following these important precautions and requirements, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and frequent sanitizing, as we work together to stay vigilant and protect our communities in what we hope is the final chapter of this fight.”

The governor’s office responded Monday night, saying, “Government mandates attempting to control individual behavior do not work, and not only do they not work, but they also infringe upon our civil liberties.”

Instead, the governor’s office is promoting social distancing and hand washing.