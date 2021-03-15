MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Big changes are coming to South Beach.

Mayor Dan Gelber is pushing to redesign one of South Florida’s hottest tourist attractions.

He touched on the topic during his state of the city address Monday morning.

“The entertainment district is simply not working for us as it has become an anything-goes place. We need to end it and replace it with a true Art Deco cultural district. The entertainment district must go,” he said. “The time for baby steps is long past. It’s time to demand change for truly reimagining south beach as the cultural and historic district it needs to be.”

The address came after more than 100 people were arrested over the weekend as spring break crowds got out of control.

The mayor also praised the city’s coronavirus efforts, highlighting not only the weekly food drives that have fed nearly 133,000 families but the efforts to keep residents and visitors safe.

“We didn’t avoid the hard decisions or the sacrifices our city led,” Gelber said. “We relied on experts locally and nationally to inform our decision making. And we try, and will continue, to constantly give you the facts so you are forewarned, and therefore prepared.”

The mayor also announced that nearly 80% of the city’s seniors have been vaccinated as of Monday.