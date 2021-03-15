LAKE COUNTY (CBSMiami) – A Florida man is charged with murdering his 77-year-old grandfather and cutting the elderly man’s ears off with a knife.

According to CBS affiliate WPEC, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in DeLand in Central Florida on Saturday night for reports of a man who said he was attacked by his grandfather.

Kolby Parker, 30, told deputies he and his grandfather, Ronald Wells, Sr., were smoking marijuana when there was a confrontation. Parker claims he was only acting in self-defense when the older man attacked him with a knife. He told deputies he managed to get the knife away and used it on Wells, who was found dead on the front porch with multiple stab wounds.

While he was being questioned by police, Parker allegedly pulled two human ears from his pant pockets, which were later discovered to be those of his grandfather, according to the police report.

Deputies said Parker became violent toward them, but he was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Investigators say Parker confessed to hitting his grandfather multiple times in the head with a baseball bat and then stabbed him with a butcher knife numerous times. He also admitted to cutting his grandfather’s ears off and stated that he wanted his grandfather to be with his dead grandmother.

Parker is charged with second-degree murder, battery on a law enforcement officer, and resisting with violence.

He is being held with no bond.