MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More people are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, Floridians 60 years and up are eligible. Another change, People under 60 who are deemed “extremely vulnerable” and have a signed form by their doctor now have more options.

“Previously, you had to go to FEMA supported site but beginning Monday you can come to the state sites such as Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium,” said state deployment spokesman Mike Jachles.

Both the sites at Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium do require appointments

Beginning tomorrow, March 15, all individuals over the age of 60 will be eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida. To pre-register at state-supported sites in your area, visit https://t.co/7g6oXtN16l. Find out if you qualify to receive the vaccine in Florida below. pic.twitter.com/UHIYdjdQPB — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) March 14, 2021

At the vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus, where no appointments are needed, people lined up before dawn on Monday.

“We made it to the finish line without getting COVID, thank God,” said Grace Hampton.

Hampton couldn’t be happier that she got her first shot. When the eligibility age dropped to 60, she wasted no time getting in line.

“I was very excited. I been trying to get it. My sister said go to Miami Dade College, there’s no appointment. So we got up and came,” she said.

“I knew today was the first opportunity for people 60 or older to get their vaccine. I know people who have been to this site and said it runs super smoothly,” said Catherine Bonnewell, who was vaccinated.

Bonnewell said she’s relieved to get her first Pfizer shot.

“I’m really happy. Double masked still but just happy I will be able to get my second dose and get out there and be a little more comfortable out and about,” she said.

“I’m so excited, I’m just so excited to finally be here. It’s my turn and I waited, I waited a long time,” said Danuta Fein.

Fein, 61, said the second she became eligible she got in line and couldn’t be happier.

“I just feel like so many of us, we’re not, I’m not a senior citizen, but so many of us have been on hold because of this. My kids don’t live in Florida, I haven’t seen them for months. I miss them. I just want to get back to doing things I used to do before,” said Fein.

Most will have to come back for their second shot in three weeks. Everyone CBS4 spoke to said the second trip is well worth it.

“I’m excited because at least I’m one step that I won’t get it. I feel a little safer now,” said Reginald McIntyre.

On Monday, many sites are expected to see an increase in the number of people seeking shots due to the new eligible age range.

“The walk-up sites will likely be busy with the new age criteria. Plan ahead, if you can’t stand, bring a chair or something to sit on,” said Jachles.

The site on Miami-Dade College’s North Campus is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There arectwo new smaller federally funded, state-run sites:

Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs, FL 33166

Allen Park Community Center at 1770 Northeast 162 Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

The pop-up sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 17, no appointments are necessary.