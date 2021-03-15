MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More people are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, Floridians 60 years and up are eligible. Another change, People under 60 who are deemed “extremely vulnerable” and have a signed form by their doctor now have more options.

“Previously, you had to go to FEMA supported site but beginning Monday you can come to the state sites such as Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium,” said state deployment spokesman Mike Jachles.

Both the sites at Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium do require appointments

Over the weekend, the vaccination site at Miami Dade College North Campus, where no appointments are needed, ran very smoothly.

“There was no line and it was extremely organized. I was actually surprised,” said Adriana.

After a few hiccups at the beginning of last week, the staff at the FEMA-funded, state-run site is now making sure only those who are eligible are getting the vaccine.

On Monday, many sites are expected to see an increase in the number of people seeking shots due to the new eligible age range.

“The walk up sites will likely be busy with the new age criteria. Plan ahead, if you can’t stand, bring a chair or something to sit on,” said Jachles.

The site on Miami-Dade College’s North Campus is open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Along with the FEMA funded site at MiamiDade College North, there arectwo new smaller federally funded, state-run sites:

Miami Springs Community Center at 1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs, FL 33166

Allen Park Community Center at 1770 Northeast 162 Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162

The pop-up sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until March 17.