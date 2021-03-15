MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get a hold of your green shirts and everything Irish as we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in South Florida.

St. Patrick’s Day falls this year on Wednesday, March 17, and some spots in South Florida are bringing their Irish fun attitude.

Don’t forget to bring your masks and to social distance, because you will still need them while enjoying these St. Patrick’s Day celebrations throughout South Florida.

Restaurants/Bars:

American Social: Come and enjoy drink specials at this waterfront venue that features craft brews and comfort food. American Social will be offering special $8 Jameson cocktails, $8 Jameson shots, $4 green beer, and $10 Frozen Irish Coffee made with Jameson Cold Brew, coffee ice cream, and more.

Bulla Gastrobar: Pay a visit to Bulla Gastobar and take advantage of their happy hour special. The Coral Gables and Doral locations will be offering happy hour specials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can expect $3 off bottled beers and pinta drafts, $7 house specialty cocktails, and $6 house liquors.

Dimelo Cantando at Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co.: Sing your heart out and have a good laugh at this St. Patrick’s Day-themed karaoke night with stand-up comedy. The fun starts at 8 p.m. and karaoke starts at 9 p.m. Sit back, enjoy their house-brewed beers, and have a blast.

Duffy’s Sports Grill: Feeling lucky fella? Swing by Duffy’s Sports Grill and have their delicious Reuben Burger paired with Jameson Irish Whiskey. In the mood for something sweet after? Cap off your meal with a sweet Shamrock Pie.

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop: This famous bakeshop in Wynwood is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with delicious deals. They will be baking an Irish-inspired pie with generous swirls of Bailey’s custard, Jameson whiskey caramel, espresso whipped cream, toasted almonds, and Guinness reduction. Oreo crush is also included. The famous St. Patrick’s Day Pie, the Irish Car Bomb Pie, will be sold for $7.50 a slice, $38 whole.

Pisco y Nazca: Want to mix Irish with Latin? Pisco y Nazca will have deals from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Kendall location and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Doral location. Similar to Bulla Gastrobar, they too will be offering $3 off bottled beers and pinta drafts, $7 house specialty cocktails, and $6 house liquors.

St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl in Brickell: Bring your Irish attitude and spirit to Brickell for the largest holiday bar crawl hosted by Miami Bar Crawls. This event is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 17. It will feature five free drinks at Brickell’s best bars including Riverside Miami, American Social, Rosario, and RedBar Brickell.

The Wharf: Located along the Miami River, The Wharf is offering a free Guinness beer when you buy a shot of Jameson. There will be live music, food, and games. The party starts at 4 p.m.

Tobacco Road: Patrons can enjoy $5 Green Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, $5 Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey shots, $6 Irish coffees, $7 Irish car bombs, and limited-time corn beef nachos all night long. This St. Patrick’s Day party will feature live blues performances by Lone Wolf Omb, Uncle Scotchy, and Matt Rosman.

Parades/Events:

Saturday, March 13

Get Lucky St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Event: Enjoy live music, grill out, cold drinks, and bikini bike wash at this free green-themed event. This event will be held at Peterson’s Harley Davidson of Miami North. Is the luck of the Irish on your side? They will have an in-store raffle for a chance to win $50 Gift Cards every hour from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

Wednesday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Tasting At Edukos Beer House: Make sure to bring your green shirt and show your ticket in exchange for 3 free green beers at Edukos. Deal available from 4 p.m. to 10. p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans at Marina84: Time to party at Marina84, Irish style. Join them, Wednesday, March 17th starting at 8 p.m. The event are offering $5 Jameson & green tea shots and $4 green Bud Light drafts. On the menu, traditional Irish corn beef, cabbage, and more.

St Patrick’s Day Special At SHOTS Miami: Come to SHOTS Miami for your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Wear your favorite St. Patrick’s outfit and feel the luck of the Irish. Get your hands on $5 green beer, $8 domestic beer and whiskey, $5 Tullamore Whiskey, and $5 Proper 12 Whiskey. Reservations recommended.

St Patrick’s Day Sunset Miami Skyline Happy Hour Cruise: Board the Saint Patrick’s Miami cruise and enjoy the gorgeous Miami views. This cruise will be featuring Irish giveaways, green beer, and Irish tunes that can surely keep you in a festive mood.