MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After more than two days of traveling, five dogs arrived in South Florida to get a second chance at life. This was thanks to the work of a rescue group who saved the pups from a meat market in China.

Before the sun was up Saturday morning, Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida was already at work.

Five dogs endured a long journey, making their way from China to the Miami International Airport.

“Five lives were spared today, and now we are going to get them amazing homes,” said Deven Soto, with Good Karma.

She explains that it takes a lot of work and planning to make it possible, but said it is all worth it.

“They wind up on menus,” Soto said. “So if we don’t rescue them, their only fate is to be someone’s meal, unfortunately.”

The borders are closed due to COVID, so the dogs had to come in on a cargo flight.

“They came off a 50-hour flight from China,” said veterinarian Dr. Sy Woon, who gave each of the dogs a check-up. “Not only do they have prior health issues from being in this awful meat market, but, additionally, when they’ve been on an extensive flight, there’s bound to be issues like dehydration and other concerns.”

They were treated with some fluids and vitamins and given much deserved treats.

The dogs get purchased from the meat trucks before going to the slaughter house.

Each dog costs between $1,000 and $2,000, and sponsors cover the expense of the work the rescue does.

The pups will head to foster homes while they wait to be officially adopted.

“It’s important to help our local dogs, but if we are fortunate enough to be in a position to help on a global level– that’s what good Karma does, and that’s why we are here today, said Soto.

For more information on volunteering, adopting or fostering, click here.