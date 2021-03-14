  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:Eulen, Facing South Florida, Local TV, Miami News

Jim DeFede has exclusive details on a story he has been following for two years, involving unsafe working conditions facing the people who clean planes and handle baggage for Eulen America.

Eulen employees were also threatened and intimidated if they complained.

Now, thanks to an historic agreement, that is all about to change.

GUESTS: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Rep. Frederica Wilson

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins

Former Rep. Donna Shalala

Helene O’Brien, SEIU Local 32BJ Director

Jim DeFede