Jim DeFede has exclusive details on a story he has been following for two years, involving unsafe working conditions facing the people who clean planes and handle baggage for Eulen America.
Eulen employees were also threatened and intimidated if they complained.
Now, thanks to an historic agreement, that is all about to change.
GUESTS: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava
Rep. Frederica Wilson
Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins
Former Rep. Donna Shalala
Helene O’Brien, SEIU Local 32BJ Director