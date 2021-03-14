MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 3,699 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

That brings the total to 1,976,808 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.

There were another 31 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,860.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.69% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.54%.

MIAMI-DADE

In Miami-Dade, there were 751 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 9 newly reported deaths.

The death toll stands at 5,660.

The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 426,900.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.79% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6%.

BROWARD

In Broward, there were 496 new cases and 6 additional deaths.

The death toll stands at 2,547.

Broward County’s overall total increased to 203,832 cases.

The single-day positivity rate was 5.82% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.16%.

MONROE

In Monroe, there were 9 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County’s overall totals are 6,116 cases and 47 deaths.

The single-day positivity rate was 4.52% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.41%.