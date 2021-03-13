MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Visitors of Florida’s only presidential museum in Key West can now choose to ride around the island in Harry S. Truman’s presidential limousine.

The vintage Lincoln Cosmopolitan stretch limo has 32,000 original miles on its odometer.

Its features include an intercom system, hydraulic privacy shield, security elements and an airflow controller for comfort.

“This limo is one of nine that were situated at different cities throughout the United States for use by the president when he would travel to different locations, because back in that period, of course, the presidential limousine did not travel on the presidential plane,” said Clinton Curry, director of operations for the Little White House.

“President Truman made 11 presidential visits to Key West totaling 175 days of his presidency, essentially running the United States right here from the Key West Little White House,” said Curry.

The Harry S. Truman Little White House was the winter White House for President Truman.

It is located in the Truman Annex neighborhood of Old Town.