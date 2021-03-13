MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Five lucky dogs arrived in South Florida early Saturday morning from China.
Good Karma Pet Rescue of South Florida said the five pooches were rescued from a Chinese food market.
The dogs arrived at Miami International Airport from Beijing, China, after a 50-hour journey.
The canines were met by volunteers and a veterinarian at the organization’s Lauderhill office.
GKPR representatives said the dogs will then be transported to foster homes to receive food, water, baths and long-overdue TLC.
Click here if you would like to donate to GKPR.