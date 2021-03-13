MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 41-year-old Big Pine Key woman with warrants out of Broward County for possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and prostitution was arrested Friday night after attacking a neighbor, deputies and paramedics.

The woman, who was identified as Ashley Marie Tweed was charged with two counts of a battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting with violence, two counts of resisting arrest without violence and battery.

Police said a man called police after Tweed slapped a drink out of his hand and began hitting him.

Tweed then fled took her clothes off and started hitting someone’s car, police said.

When police arrived, Tweed ran away and then hid underneath a truck.

Deputies said Tweed initially refused to come out, but when she did, she threw rocks at a deputy.

Police said the deputy fired his Taser, but it had no effect on Tweed.

Tweed resisted arrest, police said, throughout the incident, kicking at deputies.

Once in custody, police said Tweed began smashing her head against the divider, causing her head to split open.

Police said that Tweed was taken via ambulance to Lower Keys Medical Center where she received more than 10 staples to her head.

Tweed was eventually taken to jail.