MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health reported another 5,244 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.
That brings the total to 1,973,109 since the first publicly announced infection in March of 2020.
There were another 85 additional deaths, bringing the total to 32,829.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.16% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.59%.
MIAMI-DADE
In Miami-Dade, there were 1,246 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 13 newly reported deaths.
The death toll stands at 5,651.
The additional cases increased Miami-Dade County’s overall total to 426,149.
The single-day positivity rate was 5.88% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.18%.
BROWARD
In Broward, there were 714 new cases and 8 additional deaths.
The death toll stands at 2,541.
Broward County’s overall total increased to 203,336 cases.
The single-day positivity rate was 6.32% while the 14-day positivity rate was 6.22%.
MONROE
In Monroe, there were 21 new cases and no additional deaths.
In Monroe, there were 21 new cases and no additional deaths.

Monroe County's overall totals are 6,107 cases and 47 deaths.
The single-day positivity rate was 4.18% while the 14-day positivity rate was 5.83%.