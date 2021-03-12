  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMClarice
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Beach Police, Miami News, Spring break

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Police said two of their officers were injured Friday evening and had to be transported to a local hospital following a disturbance in South Beach.

Police said officers were dealing with very large crowds near 8th Street and Ocean Drive.

READ MORE: Workers Protest To Keep Jobs At Diplomat Hotel

They say that officers were forced to utilize pepper balls to disperse people that had gathered while a subject was being taken into custody.

Police said the crowd was disorderly and that at some point had surrounded police officers.

Authorities said several people had been detained.

READ MORE: Found Shot In The Jaw A Year Ago, 'Clover' The Miracle Dog Is Thriving

Video from the scene showed large crowds and police lights in the distance.

In February, Miami Beach police had said they are braced for this year’s spring break, which actually started February 15th and runs through mid-April, and are reconfiguring the shifts of officers for an eight-week period.

Miami Beach Police Chief Rick Clements also had some strong words, saying, “If you are coming down here to be disruptive and break the rules we are going to stop you.”

In January, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber had a message to unruly spring breakers:

MORE NEWS: David Oliveros, Teen Accused Of Cyberattacks Against Miami-Dade Schools, Gets 1-Year Probation

“If people are coming here to go crazy please don’t, go somewhere else. If you’re coming here because you think we don’t have rules with regard to COVID, go somewhere else as well,” he said.

CBSMiami.com Team