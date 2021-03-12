MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman is facing a child abuse charge with great bodily harm after she brought in her 3-year-old child to Baptist Hospital with broken bones.
Police say Angela Soto, 25, brought her child to a local emergency room with broken bones.READ MORE: A Day In The Life Of A South Florida Surgeon
A Department of Children and Families investigator says she kept changing her story as to how it happened.READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Split After 2-Year Engagement
Doctors also found several other unexplained injuries on the child’s body.
Investigators say she was the only one who had custody of the child during the time he would have been injured.MORE NEWS: Disney's New 'MagicMobile' Turns Your Phone Into A MagicBand
Her bond was set at $5,000.