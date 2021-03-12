MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you have a lucky rabbit’s foot or lucky penny? Do you throw salt over your shoulder? Do you think it’s bad luck when a black cat crosses your path?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are not alone.
A new report on luck, released by a Wisconsin casino after analyzing Google search data, revealed that 65% of Americans are superstitious.
However, there’s a big divide when it comes to belief in good luck versus bad luck. with 83% of people saying they believe in good luck while only 50% believe in bad luck.
The report also ranked the top superstitions in each state.
Throwing salt over your shoulder was the most common superstition. It ranked first in 17 states.
But not in Florida. The top superstition in the Sunshine state is good luck ladybugs.
When a ladybug lands on you, it’s considered a sign of good luck since you will be granted more patience and fewer burdens. Bug superstitions even say that if you are ill when a ladybug lands on you, it takes the illness away.
Nationwide, believing that “bad luck comes in threes” is the second most popular superstition.
The third most common term was a tie between “lucky rabbit’s foot” and “Friday the 13th.”
The casino's analysis included more than 200 different superstitions associated with both good luck and bad luck.
Here’s a look at the most common superstitions in each state:
- Alabama: Throw salt over shoulder
- Alaska: Throw salt over shoulder
- Arizona: Owls are bad omen
- Arkansas: Throw salt over shoulder
- California: Lucky pennies
- Colorado: Friday the 13th
- Connecticut: Throw salt over shoulder
- Delaware: Throw salt over shoulder
- Washington, D.C.: Friday the 13th
- Florida: Ladybug landing on you
- Georgia: Good luck ladybug
- Hawaii: Throw salt over shoulder
- Idaho: Throw salt over shoulder
- Illinois: Good luck horseshoe
- Indiana: Lucky rabbit’s foot
- Iowa: Lucky pennies
- Kansas: Throw salt over shoulder
- Kentucky: Throw salt over shoulder
- Louisiana: Lucky rabbit’s foot
- Maine: Throw salt over shoulder
- Maryland: Throw salt over shoulder
- Massachusetts: Four leaf clover
- Michigan: Lucky prime numbers
- Minnesota: Friday the 13th
- Mississippi: Lucky rabbit’s foot
- Missouri: Lucky prime numbers
- Montana: Bad luck comes in threes
- Nebraska: Bad luck comes in threes
- Nevada: Lucky prime numbers
- New Hampshire: Bad luck comes in threes
- New Jersey: Good luck ladybug
- New Mexico: Lucky prime numbers
- New York: Black cat crosses path
- North Carolina: Black cat crosses path
- North Dakota: Throw salt over shoulder
- Ohio: Throw salt over shoulder
- Oklahoma: Owls are bad omen
- Oregon: Owls are bad omen
- Pennsylvania: Good luck ladybug
- Rhode Island: Throw salt over shoulder
- South Carolina: Black cat crosses path
- South Dakota: Bad luck comes in threes
- Tennessee: Friday the 13th
- Texas: Lucky pennies
- Utah: Throw salt over shoulder
- Vermont: Bad luck comes in threes
- Virginia: Friday the 13th
- Washington: Lucky rabbit’s foot
- West Virginia: Throw salt over shoulder
- Wisconsin: Bad luck comes in threes
- Wyoming: Throw salt over shoulder