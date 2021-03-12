MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Do you have a lucky rabbit’s foot or lucky penny? Do you throw salt over your shoulder? Do you think it’s bad luck when a black cat crosses your path?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you are not alone.

A new report on luck, released by a Wisconsin casino after analyzing Google search data, revealed that 65% of Americans are superstitious.

However, there’s a big divide when it comes to belief in good luck versus bad luck. with 83% of people saying they believe in good luck while only 50% believe in bad luck.

The report also ranked the top superstitions in each state.

Throwing salt over your shoulder was the most common superstition. It ranked first in 17 states.

But not in Florida. The top superstition in the Sunshine state is good luck ladybugs.

When a ladybug lands on you, it’s considered a sign of good luck since you will be granted more patience and fewer burdens. Bug superstitions even say that if you are ill when a ladybug lands on you, it takes the illness away.

Nationwide, believing that “bad luck comes in threes” is the second most popular superstition.

The third most common term was a tie between “lucky rabbit’s foot” and “Friday the 13th.”

The casino’s analysis included more than 200 different superstitions associated with both good luck and bad luck.

Here’s a look at the most common superstitions in each state: