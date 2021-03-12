MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing tough questions on Friday about when he will open up vaccine eligibility for people under sixty.
At a news conference in Sebastian, the governor said the age will be lowered in due time. However, DeSantis does not expect widespread vaccine demand for those under 55.
"I think as you get into some of the younger demographics, where the risk is a lot lower I think less than 50 percent will opt for it."
“We got a little preview of that when we brought it to the hospitals. We did the front-line healthcare professionals and a lot of the nurses chose not to do it. That was their choice. I think you’ll see something similar. I think you’ll see a majority of people 55 and up will ultimately want it but I think below 45 or 40 I think it’ll be less than a majority will ultimately want it.”
The governor says there are between 1.5 to 1.9 million people in Florida between the ages of 60 and 65.
He says the age eligibility could drop quickly if Florida keeps getting a boost in vaccine supply.