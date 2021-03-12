MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Congresswoman Donna Shalala, who raised concerns early on about Eulen America, says the new agreement between Eulen and Miami-Dade County could have nationwide consequences.

“Well, I’m cautiously optimistic and obviously for the workers, I’m thrilled,” Shalala said.

“At least, this is a serious step forward and it says to the workers that everyone in our community expects their supervisors, the companies that own the work at the airport, have to have high standards in the way in which they treat workers. That’s what we expect as a community. That’s what we expect as a country.”

